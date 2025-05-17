CMRIT aims to drive tech-led social innovation with The Social Hackathon 2025

CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT), hosted The Social Hackathon 2025, a national-level, 24-hour offline hackathon aimed at driving technology-led social innovation.

Out of 480 registered teams from across India, 95 teams were shortlisted to showcase their projects before an expert panel. Among these, 23 hardware and 72 software projects made it to the final round. V. Ramprasad, Co-founder of Friends of Lakes, inaugurated the hackathon and, along with his team, judged the projects and selected the winners. In the software category, Team Null Pointers won first place, while in the hardware category, Team Bugs bagged the top prize.

Addressing the students, Dr KC Ramamurthy, Indian Police Service (IPS) (Retired), Chairman of the CMR Group of Institutions and former MP (Rajya Sabha), said, “The ultimate purpose of innovation is to benefit society. Any project that requires assistance, be it financial, technical, or mentorship, CMRIT is always ready to step in and help. We've seen solutions addressing agriculture, social welfare, and a wide range of socially relevant issues. It’s this diversity of thought that will drive long-term, meaningful development.”

Dr Sanjay Jain, Principal of CMRIT; Dr B Narasimha Murthy, Vice-Principal; Dr Sharmila KP, Coordinator of the Social Hackathon; and others were present.