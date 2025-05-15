Youngest Analog Astronaut Jahnavi Dangeti honoured by Children's Space Club of India in Guntur

Jahnavi Dangeti, the first Indian woman to complete National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) prestigious International Air and Space Training Programme at the Kennedy Space Center in Alabama, the United States of America (USA), was honoured by the Children's Space Club of India in Guntur on Wednesday, May 14.

Jahnavi met with the club's founder, G Shanthamurthy, at his residence in a courtesy visit.

On the occasion, she was felicitated with a shawl and presented with a memento, acknowledging her achievement and contribution to space science, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking on the occasion, Shanthamurthy expressed pride in Jahnavi's accomplishment and announced that she has been inducted as an honorary member of the club. He praised her dedication and vision and conveyed his hopes that she would reach new heights in space research and become a shining star in India's space exploration journey.

Jahnavi's success has inspired many young aspirants across the country, particularly in the fields of aviation and space science, as per the report by The New Indian Express.