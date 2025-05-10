TN takes steps to ensure safe return of state students studying in J&K, Punjab

Amid escalating tensions along the border, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified efforts to ensure the safe return of 52 students (from TN) studying in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and 40 other TN students studying in a university in Punjab.

According to a government statement, four other TN students, who had gone to J&K on an educational tour, will return to Chennai on Saturday morning, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The 52 TN students, who are caught in the crossfire amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, have been pursuing higher education in J&K across various disciplines such as agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, sericulture, fashion design (NIFT), and engineering (NIT).

Following directions from TN Chief Minister M K Stalin, senior officials, including Pudukkottai Additional Collector (Development) Aftab Rasool, IAS, and Tamil Nadu House Commissioner in New Delhi, Ashish Kumar, IAS, are in constant contact with the students and coordinating evacuation efforts on the ground, the statement said.

Minister for Minority Welfare and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils S M Nasar has also spoken with the students, assuring them of their safety and the state's commitment to bring them home at the earliest opportunity. Chairman of Non-residents Tamils Welfare Board Karthikeya Sivasenapathy has also communicated with the students.

Due to the tense situation, flight services to J&K remain suspended, and road travel is currently deemed unsafe. Most students have expressed reluctance to travel by road and have opted to wait until flight operations resume.

The government in the statement has assured that students will be brought back to Tamil Nadu as soon as conditions improve and travel becomes safe.

Meanwhile, the four TN students, who had gone to J&K on an educational tour, have chosen to travel by road to Delhi and are expected to reach there by Friday evening, May 9. They will be flown back to Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning, May 10, the statement said.

The Tamil Nadu government has also arranged safe transport of 40 students from the state studying at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar (Punjab) to Chennai via Delhi, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Responding to their request, buses have been arranged to transport the students from Jalandhar to Delhi, departing at 9 pm on Friday, May 9. The students are expected to reach Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi early on Saturday, May 10. The government has also arranged food, accommodation, and onward travel to Chennai. The Tamil Nadu House Resident Commissioner is personally overseeing all arrangements to ensure the students’ comfort and safety, the statement said.

Also, a 24x7 help desk has been set up at Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi, to assist those in need. Helpline numbers are: 011-24193300 (landline), 9289516712 (mobile/WhatsApp), and state-wide toll-free numbers 1800-309-3793 (India), +91-80-6900-9900/9901 (international).