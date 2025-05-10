SSC updates 2025-26 exam calendar with new dates. CHECK here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an updated exam calendar for the 2025–26 recruitment cycle.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025 notification will now be issued on June 9, 2025, while the Selection Post Examination, Phase-13, 2025, originally set for April 16, has been postponed to June 2, 2025.



Updated exam schedules

The SSC has announced new dates for its major recruitment exams:



- SSC CGL 2025: Scheduled from August 13 to August 30, 2025.

- SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025: Will commence on September 8, 2025.

- SSC Multi Tasking (MTS) 2025: Set to begin on September 20, 2025.

- SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical): To be held from October 21 to October 31, 2025.

- Selection post examination, Phase-13, 2025: Planned for July 24 to August 4, 2025.



Additional exam dates

Other key exams under the SSC include:



Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination, 2025: August 6 to August 11, 2025.

Combined Hindi Translators examination, 2025: August 12, 2025.



Aspirants are encouraged to regularly check the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, for detailed notifications, application procedures, syllabus updates, and further announcements related to these exams.

Full calendar link here