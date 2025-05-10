POSTPONEMENT news: JMI reschedules entrance exams for J&K students; RULET 2025 postponed too

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has postponed the entrance exams originally scheduled for May 10 and 11, 2025, exclusively for students from Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision has been taken in light of the escalating tension, and to prioritise student safety amid the ongoing situation in the region while other candidates will adhere to the original schedule, reported OneIndia.



The entrance exams for the 2025-26 academic year commenced on April 26 and are slated to conclude by May 31, 2025.



Tests for various programs continue as planned except those affecting Jammu and Kashmir students, who will receive new exam dates.



Appeals from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, All India Students Association (AISA), and other student groups advocated for the decision to delay the exams.



They submitted a memorandum to JMI’s administration, requesting exam postponements and the establishment of exam centers and hostels in Jammu and Kashmir to support affected students.



JMI’s official statement

JMI announced, "JMI announces rescheduling of the Admission Tests to be held on May 10-11, 2025 for students of Jammu and Kashmir."



Furthermore, JMI continues to monitor developments to ensure that affected students can take their exams safely and without undue stress.



Rajasthan University postpones RULET 2025

The exam dates for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) 2025 exam have been revised by the University of Rajasthan, according to an updated schedule for the entrance test, reported Careers360 on Saturday, May 10.



The exam serves as a gateway to five-year integrated BA LLB (Honours) admission offered by the university.



According to the latest notice, the written examination has been rescheduled to June 8, 2025.



The university has also extended the last date to submit the application form to May 24, 2025.



The rescheduling follows Operation Sindoor, a military operation launched by Indian forces on May 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.