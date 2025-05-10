Delhi and Kashmir schools shift to online classes amidst India-Pakistan conflict

In response to the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, several private schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School (DPS) Vasant Kunj, Indraprastha World School in Paschim Vihar, and Queen Mary School in Model Town, moved to online classes on Friday, May 9, as a precautionary measure, according to a PTI report.



This decision prioritises student safety amid the tense regional situation.



Delhi has been placed on high alert, with all government employees' leaves cancelled due to escalated hostilities along the India-Pakistan border.



Indraprastha World School Principal Shikha Arora told PTI that the school opted for virtual classes due to the prevailing circumstances, especially with summer vacation starting the following Monday, May 12. The school chose not to risk student safety even for a single day.



DPS Vasant Kunj Principal Deepti Vohra confirmed that classes were conducted online as a safety precaution.



Furthermore, Queen Mary School Principal Anupma Singh noted that there was significantly low attendance being reported as many parents chose to keep their children home.



Some schools that continued in-person classes implemented stricter security protocols.



An official from the Directorate of Education clarified that no formal order was received to close schools in Delhi, indicating that the shift to online classes was a decision made independently by individual schools.



Impact in Kashmir

Rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border have led to the closure of educational institutions in Kashmir since May 7, following India’s missile strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan.

To ensure academic continuity, many prominent private schools began conducting online classes on Friday, May 8.