AIIMS INICET 2025 admit cards to be out TODAY; download here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the admission card for AIIMS INICET 2025 today, Saturday, May 10, 2025. Candidates taking the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test can download their hall tickets from AIIMS's official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

To download the hall ticket, candidates must first log in to the official website with their credentials.

Notably, AIIMS INICET 2025 will take place on May 17, 2025. The final registrations and production of Examination Unique Code (EUC) for the AIIMS INICET July 2025 session commenced on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and the deadline for basic registrations is April 15, 2025.

Furthermore, the deadline for completing the application form and making modifications was April 25, 2025, while the deadline for correcting rejected forms was April 16 to April 18, 2025, till 5 pm.

Candidates can download their AIIMS INICET hall tickets for the July 2025 session by following the processes outlined below: