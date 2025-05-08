“Threat of war has shattered our dreams”: Kashmir’s UPSC aspirants share concerns amid Indo-Pak tensions

Amid escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan and the recent violence in Poonch and Rajouri, Kashmiri students preparing for India’s most competitive Civil Service Exam are seeing their futures derailed by blackouts, curfews, and uncertainty.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled for May 25, and for many across the country, these last two weeks include revision and rigorous preparation. But in Jammu and Kashmir, aspirants are struggling to stay focused as cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan escalate.

“Airports are shut. The J&K National Highway is blocked due to landslides, that is another problem. Students simply cannot reach their examination centres due to the prevailing security situation,” said Mir Zubair, a UPSC aspirant.

The situation is particularly dire in the border areas, where shelling has claimed over a dozen lives in recent days.

“We are living in a conflict zone, and the threat of war between two nations has shattered our dreams. The trauma of losing 12 lives in Poonch has left a lasting impact. I believe it’s high time the Government of India created a more conducive and cordial environment for students. How are we expected to study under such panic and mental distress?” he added.

Travel disruption

In the wake of escalating border tensions, the Indian government has temporarily shut down over 25 airports across the northern, western, and central regions. Though the closure is officially in place until May 10, the situation on the ground shows no signs of easing. For students with exam centres outside Jammu and Kashmir, travel has become a major obstacle.

Another UPSC aspirant, who requested anonymity, said, “Some students are taking coaching in either Delhi or other cities and have opted for exam centres in Jammu and Kashmir. It will be difficult for them to travel now that the situation is so sensitive. Roads have been closed because of landslides, while airports have also been shut down.”

Living in conflict zones

The student, who is from the border district of Kupwara, said that the current situation has hampered his ability to focus on his preparation.

“I am from Kupwara district, which is on the border of India and Pakistan. This is my second attempt at UPSC. When the tensions started, I moved to Srinagar, but I am constantly worried about my family back home. We are in no position to focus on our exam preparation now. People have lost their lives in Poonch, and the situation is only going to escalate,” he said.

The students expressed that an effective solution needs to be explored for those living in conflict-affected zones.

“For upcoming national-level exams during this examination season, if cancellation or postponement isn’t possible, then the government should at least consider alternatives. Universities and examination bodies can’t always postpone their exams due to logistical constraints, but they can announce a separate date for students who missed their exams due to these extraordinary circumstances. Once normalcy returns, these students can be given a fair chance,” said Mir Zubair.

It goes without saying that these concerns are not just limited to the UPSC Prelims exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 from May 13 onwards, and a large number of students from bordering states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan are expected to appear for the same.