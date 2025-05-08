CA Intermediate exams 2025 NOT postponed due to mock drills, confirms ICAI

Despite mounting fears and social media speculation about potential disruptions to the CA Intermediate May 2025 examinations due to Civil Defence mock drills in various cities, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially confirmed that the exams will proceed as scheduled.

The ICAI, in a mail sent to the candidates earlier today, May 8, reassured that nothing of that sort would happen and rubbished the rumours, EduGraph reports.

“The CA Intermediate May 2025 examination will be conducted as scheduled. You are advised to reach the examination centre on time for today’s paper.” This announcement directly addresses fears of delays or cancellations arising from traffic restrictions or disturbances linked to the ongoing mock drills," the ICAI stated.

The statement comes after a flurry of viral articles and claims spreading online, alleging that exam times and locations may be altered. ICAI's prompt communication eliminates all doubts, allowing students to focus on their papers with confidence.

Candidates for the tests are encouraged to carefully plan their travel routes, stay up to date on local traffic warnings, and make plans to be at their allotted centres on time. The ICAI has also advised students to rely entirely on official communication channels for any future updates.

The ICAI has scheduled the CA Foundation exams on May 15, 17, 19, and 21; CA Intermediate exams from May 3 to May 14; and the CA Final exams from May 2 to May 13.