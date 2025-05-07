Principal, librarian in MP’s Khargone suspended after video of physical altercation goes viral

In a viral incident caught on camera, the principal and librarian of Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district were seen slapping and pulling each other’s hair during a heated argument in the school corridor.
Authorities swiftly suspended both women after a 90-second video of the altercation went viral last week, as per a report by PTI.
The clip shows the two arguing loudly, with one attempting to record the verbal exchange on her mobile phone. The other woman is then seen slapping her, snatching the phone, and throwing it to the ground.
“Aapne mujhe thappad kaise maara? (How did you slap me)” one is heard repeatedly asking, to which the other replies, “self-defence.”
Sources said the fight stemmed from ongoing disagreements over the division of duties between the principal and the librarian.
Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena confirmed that both individuals have filed complaints against each other at the Mengaon police station.
“Their statements are being recorded after obtaining medical reports,” he said.
Following the incident, both were relieved of their school duties and reassigned to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Development in Khargone.
“A fight between the school principal and the librarian is an unfortunate incident,” said Khargone District Collector Bhavya Mittal. She added that an overall report, including other school-related issues, has been sent to the state government and the National Education Society for Tribal Students — an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Based on this report, Commissioner of Society Ajit Kumar Shrivastava suspended Principal Praveen Dahiya with immediate effect. Librarian Madhurani was also suspended following a recommendation from the state government, confirmed Prashant Arya, Assistant Commissioner of the MP Tribal Welfare Department.