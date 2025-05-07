Principal, librarian in MP’s Khargone suspended after video of physical altercation goes viral

In a viral incident caught on camera, the principal and librarian of Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district were seen slapping and pulling each other’s hair during a heated argument in the school corridor.

Authorities swiftly suspended both women after a 90-second video of the altercation went viral last week, as per a report by PTI.

The clip shows the two arguing loudly, with one attempting to record the verbal exchange on her mobile phone. The other woman is then seen slapping her, snatching the phone, and throwing it to the ground.

“Aapne mujhe thappad kaise maara? (How did you slap me)” one is heard repeatedly asking, to which the other replies, “self-defence.”