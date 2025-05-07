ICAR PG, PhD entrance exam 2025: NTA opens applications from May 6 to June 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application window for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission - Postgraduate (AIEEA-PG) and All India Competitive Examination (AICE-JRF/SRF) PhD Entrance Examinations 2025.

These exams are conducted for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes for the academic session 2025–26.

As per the official notification dated May 6, candidates can submit their applications on the official NTA ICAR portal exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR from May 6 to June 5, 2025 (up to 5 pm). The last date for fee payment is June 5, 2025 (up to 11.50 pm).

A correction window will be available from June 7 to June 9, 2025 for candidates to make necessary edits in their application forms.