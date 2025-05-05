NEET UG 2025 or a wrestling match with Physics? The medical exam leaves future doctors diagnosing their own trauma

In the aftermath of Sunday's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2025), social media platforms have erupted with memes and jokes as 22.7 lakh medical aspirants process their collective trauma through humour.

The National Testing Agency (NTA)-conducted examination, which many are now dubbing "the toughest paper in 37 years," has inspired a creative outpouring of despair and wit across X ( formerly Twitter).

"Any competitive exam especially when being taken by >2.5 million students SHOULD BE difficult and analytical!" posted user @apexpredator_36 and added, "From 67 candidates getting perfect 720/720 last year, I would be surprised if anyone crosses 700 this time NTA really upped the game this time with #NEET2025."