How an error in bank transfer changed the life of a Karnataka girl leading her to score 97% in boards. READ here

The post read as follows, "Two years ago, I received ₹50,000 from an international account. I wasn’t expecting any money, so I went to the bank to check. It turned out the transfer was from a man named Rizwan, working in Saudi. Due to a small error in the account number, the money had landed in my account."



Hegde reached out to Rizwan, who was distraught. “He was crying, saying, ‘This is for my family. Please return it’”.



To rectify the mistake, Hegde promised to ensure the money reached Rizwan’s family.



This led to a heartbreaking discovery.



Visiting Rizwan’s family, Hegde was moved by their circumstances. Their home was dilapidated, at risk of collapse, and Rizwan’s father, a former construction worker, was wheelchair-bound after a severe accident. Rizwan, a recent BCom graduate with 92%, had moved abroad to support them, while his younger sister had to switch to a government school due to financial hardship.



Deeply touched, Hegde shared the family’s plight with his father, who made the immediate decision to visit the family.



The next day, they revisited the family, and Hegde’s father offered to sponsor the full education of Rizwan’s sister, ensuring she could return to her private school. He paid her annual fees and made Hegde responsible for monthly check-ins with the family.



On Friday, May 2, when the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the 2025 Class 10 results, Rizwan’s sister scored 97% (606/625 marks).



"And when she called, she said, “Before even my real brother, I called you. You're like a real brother to me.” I can’t describe how emotional that made me feel. One mistake became a blessing," wrote Hegde.



Hegde’s story went viral, garnering over 915.5K views on social media. While some questioned its authenticity, many praised his generosity, with users leaving heartfelt comments lauding his gesture.

