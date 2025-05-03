Canada launches education-focused Express Entry draw inviting 1,000 applicants for permanent residency

On May 1, 2025, Canada made history by conducting its first Express Entry draw specifically targeting the education sector, inviting 1,000 candidates to apply for permanent residency. This milestone, managed by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), reflects Canada’s efforts to align its immigration system with pressing labour market demands, according to a report by The Economic Times.



Introduced in February 2025, the education category is a new addition to the Express Entry system, which oversees skilled immigration applications. This category aims to attract experienced educators to address widespread teacher shortages across Canada.



Addressing teacher shortages

Canada’s public education systems face significant shortages of qualified teachers, early childhood educators, and educational administrators. Provinces such as Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta have highlighted the urgent need for international talent to support expanding student populations, especially in rural and underserved areas.



Eligibility criteria

Candidates invited in the May 1 draw were required to have relevant academic credentials, language proficiency, and professional experience in key education fields, including:



- Elementary and secondary school teaching

- Early childhood education

- Special needs education

- Educational administration and policy development



While the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score for this draw has not been disclosed, preliminary reports suggest it was lower than typical general draws, reflecting the high demand for education professionals, as per the report.



Next step for invited candidates

Those invited have 60 days to submit a complete permanent residency application. Successful applicants will be able to relocate to Canada.