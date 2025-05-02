IIIT student goes missing from campus in Kadapa district

A first-year Pre-University Campus (PUC) student from the Ongole the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) campus, currently studying at the Idupulapaya IIIT in Kadapa district, has gone missing.

The girl has reportedly been untraceable for the past three days, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The student, a native of Guntur district, was allegedly involved in stealing a fellow student's mobile phone. Upon learning about the incident, the victim informed her parents in Guntur, who then contacted the accused student's parents, advising them to reprimand their daughter.

The girl's parents informed the IIIT authorities that they would visit the campus and arrived on Tuesday, April 29. However, by then, the student was already missing.

The incident was reported to IIIT administration officials, who in turn informed the police.

Administrative officer Ravi Kumar lodged a complaint, and RK Valley SI Tirupala Naik confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Police are tracking the student using her mobile phone's location and have found that she was travelling on buses headed toward Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.