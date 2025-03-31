TN schools to introduce AI, coding and online tools in syllabus for Classes 6-9

Starting next academic year, students in Classes VI to IX in Tamil Nadu will learn the basics of computer science, artificial intelligence (AI), coding, and online tools as part of their curriculum.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is in the final stage of preparing the syllabus with expert inputs and will soon begin training teachers.

According to sources, the new syllabus will not only cover coding, machine learning and robotics but will also integrate online tools to help students understand maths and science concepts that are already a part of their syllabus, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

For example, students will use 'GeoGebra' for mathematics and 'PhET' (Physics Education Technology) simulations for learning physics concepts in their books. These tools will be made available in hi-tech labs in middle schools and both teachers and students will be trained to use them effectively.

Students will also be introduced to programming tools like Scratch and Blockly, which allow them to create animations, games, and interactive stories in a visual way.

As they progress, they will learn Python and other coding languages, enabling them to write basic programs. In artificial intelligence and machine learning, students will explore the applications of AI and how pattern recognition works, among other concepts.

The department recently held a meeting with industry experts to gather inputs for drafting the syllabus. Once finalised, interested mathematics and science teachers will be trained to teach the new subjects. The syllabus will also be refined based on their feedback to ensure effective classroom implementation, said officials.

The department, in collaboration with Microsoft, had previously implemented the Technology Education and Learning Support (TEALS) programme, introducing advanced technologies to over 100 schools, covering 38,000 students in Classes VI to IX, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Integrating these subjects into the syllabus will ensure that all students gain exposure, preparing them for innovation and future job opportunities, they added.