RG Kar rape-murder: CBI finds ‘glaring errors’ in Kolkata Police’s case diary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is closely analysing discrepancies in the case diary maintained by the Kolkata Police’s special investigation team (SIT) during the initial probe into the RG Kar rape and murder case.

Investigators are assessing whether these inconsistencies point to possible evidence tampering or deliberate manipulation, said a report by IANS.

The agency is expected to present its findings before the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh during the third day of the fresh hearing next month.

Alongside the submission of the case diary, CBI counsel is likely to argue that the errors substantiate suspicions of an attempt to distort crucial evidence.

The case revolves around the death of a junior woman doctor whose body was discovered on August 9 last year in a seminar hall at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Initially, the Kolkata Police’s SIT led the investigation until the Calcutta High Court handed it over to the CBI, prompting the city police to transfer all case-related documents, including the case diary, to the central agency.

In its independent investigation, the CBI compiled its own case diary, which was submitted last week, added IANS.

According to sources, after reviewing the original records prepared by the Kolkata Police, CBI officials identified glaring errors so fundamental that even inexperienced officers would be unlikely to make them. If these mistakes are proven to be intentional, disciplinary action against those responsible could follow.

Legal experts suggest that a comparative examination of both case diaries — the one prepared by Kolkata Police and the one compiled by the CBI — could offer critical insights.

The court’s assessment will be key in determining whether the CBI’s allegations of evidence tampering hold weight.