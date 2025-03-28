Triple the chance, triple the success: CA final exams get a game-changing makeover

In a groundbreaking transformation of the chartered accountancy examination landscape, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to revolutionise the CA Final exam schedule starting in 2025.

The exciting new approach is to conduct exams three times a year instead of the traditional biannual format.

This landmark decision means CA Final examinations will now be held in January, May, and September, marking a significant shift from the previous system.

The change extends to the Assessment Test for the Post Qualification Course in Information Systems Audit (ISA), which will also transition to a three-times-a-year schedule, with tests planned for February, June, and October.

The move comes after the earlier introduction of a thrice-a-year exam cycle for Intermediate and Foundation courses. This is strategically designed to offer greater flexibility and increased opportunities for students, potentially accelerating their path to becoming chartered accountants.

ICAI believes this approach aligns with international examination standards and will provide aspiring professionals with better global recognition.

For the vast community of over 10 lakh students and approximately four lakh members, this represents more than just an administrative change. It promises reduced waiting time, faster reattempt options, and a more dynamic approach to professional education.

The institute's commitment to accessible and equitable opportunities is clearly demonstrated through this progressive modification of the examination system.

Candidates are strongly encouraged to stay informed by regularly checking the official ICAI website for detailed exam schedules and further updates.

This transformation signals a new era of opportunity for those pursuing a career in chartered accountancy, offering unprecedented flexibility and support for their professional journey.