Puducherry announces free bus services for college students, CENTAC financial assistance scheme restructured

The Puducherry government will operate free bus services for all students studying in Pondicherry University and colleges across urban and rural areas of Puducherry and Karaikal. Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the education portfolio, announced this on Wednesday, March 26.

The initiative will be similar to the existing free transport services for school students.

Winding up the discussion on the demand for grants for his departments, Namassivayam said that the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Financial Assistance Scheme (PKFAS) for CENTAC (Centralized Admission Committee)-sponsored students would be restructured, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

From the academic year 2024-25, students with an annual parental income of up to Rs 8 lakh will receive full tuition fee assistance, while those from families earning above this threshold will be eligible for 50% financial support.

Additionally, the CENTAC application fee has been waived for all students, he said

Under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme of the central government, Puducherry has received Rs 10 crore from the Union Ministry of Education for various academic and infrastructural activities, with a focus on improving facilities for female students in colleges.

Furthermore, Rs 5 crore has been allocated under the Centrally Sponsored RUSA 3.0 scheme to enhance education quality and student development at Tagore College of Arts and Science, Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College in Mahe, and Avvaiyar Government College in Karaikal.

In a move to enhance student safety, smart ID cards with tracking chips will be issued to government school students of Classes IX to XII. The government also plans to provide specialised training for students excelling in sports, according to the report by The New Indian Express.