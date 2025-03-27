Davanagere University to get bus shelters in front of the main gate soon?

Ever since the days of the Post Graduate centre of the Kuvempu University and subsequently Davanagere University started functioning at the Tolahunse on Santhebennur Road, there has been no bus shelter for the students who commute from Davanagere to the main campus.

The students are forced to stand in the Sun and rain all these days to catch a bus to reach their destination. As there are very few trees in front of the university gate, these students have to take shelter in the neighbourhood shops.

Siddesh (name changed), studying MCom at the university said, "Since last year, we students are standing in front of the university gate to board the KSRTC buses from Davanagere to Tolahunse and back. Our demands to the university for getting the bus shelter constructed has not been addressed. At least the bus shelter should be constructed for the benefit of the students of the next year. Another demand from we students is to get a mini bus terminus constructed inside the university premises so that the students will not face the hardship of getting out of the university campus to board the bus," he added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Another girl student said, we are studying postgraduate and standing in open space outside the university is a disgrace for us. Hence, we request the university authorities to address the bus shelter issue at the earliest. We also request the district in-charge minister Mallikarjun and Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Prabha Mallikarjun to address our problem.

Speaking to The New Indian Express Vice-Chancellor of Davanagere University, Prof BD Kumbar, said, "We have taken up the issue to the district administration and the problem will be addressed soon."

He also said that the District Collector (DC) has accepted the demand to get the bus shelters and the same issue will be expedited once the annual convocation of the university is over by April 2.

"We are planning for bus shelters on both sides of the road to which the MP will be requested for providing funds from MP's local area development fund," he said.

Meanwhile MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun said that, she will look into the matter and the issue has come to her notice.