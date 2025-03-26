From COVID management to medical oversight: This doctor-turned-IAS officer will shape India’s medical future as NMC Secretary

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dr Raghav Langer has officially assumed the role of Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex regulatory body for medical education and healthcare institutions in India.

The NMC, established in 2020 to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI), oversees registration, assessment, and regulation of medical colleges, professionals, and research bodies. Dr Langer’s appointment at the Joint Secretary (JS) level under the Department of Health and Family Welfare was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), as reported by Medical Dialogues.

An alumnus of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, he belongs to the 2009 batch of the IAS and hails from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre. His tenure in this new role will continue until October 3, 2025, or until further orders. His appointment forms part of his ongoing seven-year central deputation, which includes previous positions in the central government, according to Medical Dialogues.

The NMC announced this leadership change on X yesterday, posting: "Dr Raghav Langer IAS, Joint Secretary in Government of India takes over as Secretary, National Medical Commission, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on 25.03.2025."

Before this, Dr Langer served as Director in the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. He also played pivotal roles during his inter-cadre deputation in Jammu and Kashmir, where he served as Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Secretary of Planning, and District Commissioner of Kathua and Pulwama.

His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic in these regions was widely recognised, with particular praise for his proactive coordination and public outreach.

The ACC order also noted that Dr Langer takes over from IAS officer Sandhya Bhullar (Gujarat cadre, 2003 batch). He is one among 35 IAS officers recently elevated to Joint Secretary or equivalent positions, with pay at Level 14 of the pay matrix.