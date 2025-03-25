Supreme Court forms task force over students' mental health concerns

Taking note of the increasing suicide deaths in higher educational institutions across the country, the Supreme Court on Monday, March 24, formed a National Task Force (NTF) for a proper mechanism and ensure preventing students suicide deaths on campuses and addressing their mental health problems.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan directed Delhi Police to register an First Information Report (FIR) on the complaints of the family members of two students who died by suicide while studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, in 2023.

The family members of these two students who died by suicide knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking directions and orders in the pertinent issue, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Noting that a "disturbing pattern" of student suicides were being reported from various educational institutions across the country, the apex court ordered the formation of the NTF under the able leadership of former Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat.

It asked him to submit a report in four months identifying the causes of student suicides and proposing steps to strengthen mechanisms for checking them.

The apex court clarified that these tragedies underscored the urgent need for a more comprehensive, robust and responsive mechanism to address various factors which compel students to resort to taking their own lives.

The top court directed the DCP (south-west district) to register the FIR and depute an officer, not below the rank of assistant commissioner of police, to undertake the investigation.

"We need not say anything further as investigation of any crime is within the domain of the police," the bench of the apex court said.