UP Board results 2025: Over 1.34 lakh teachers racing to finish evaluation by April 2, results likely between April 20 and 25

The wait for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) results for Class X (High School) and Class XII (Intermediate) exams could soon be over. As reported by Jagran, the evaluation of answer sheets is currently underway and expected to wrap up by April 2, according to Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh.

The scale of this exercise is massive — 2,96,93,855 answer sheets are being checked across 261 evaluation centres. For Class X, 84,122 examiners and 8,437 Deputy Principal Examiners have been appointed to scrutinise over 1.63 crore copies.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate papers are being handled by 50,601 examiners and 5,471 Deputy Principal Examiners, covering over 1.33 crore copies.

These examinations were conducted between February 24 and March 12 across 8,140 centres. A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the Class X exams, while 25,77,733 students took the Class XII exams.

Multi-layered monitoring for transparency

What sets this year apart is the strict, multi-layered monitoring in place. District, divisional, regional, and Lucknow camp offices are keeping a close watch on the process to ensure fairness and transparency. Additionally, a dedicated control room has been set up to oversee the entire operation, ensuring that the checking process stays on track and follows guidelines, as Jagran reports.

Results expected by late April, second chances on offer

Students can expect the results between April 20 and 25, following the UP Board’s tradition of announcing Class X and XII results simultaneously. Once declared by the Board President in a press conference, results will be available on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

For those who fall short in one or two subjects, the Board will open applications for compartment exams, giving them another shot at clearing the year. Improvement exams will also be made available for students looking to better their scores.