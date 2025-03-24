"Even it wants to get into IIT...": Crocodile spotted on IIT Bombay Powai campus road | WATCH

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus witnessed an unusual visitor on Sunday night (March 23) — a crocodile casually roaming the road near the Padmavati Temple, Lake Site.
The unexpected guest, who had seemingly ventured out from the nearby lake, sent a wave of panic among locals on March 23.
A video of the incident quickly went viral after being shared on social media platform X by user Raj Maji.
In his post, he wrote, "A startling incident unfolded on the IIT Powai campus as a crocodile was spotted on the road. The reptile had escaped from the lake near the Padmavati Temple. A chilling video captured its walk, sparking fear among locals."
The sighting occurred between 7 and 8 pm on Sunday, prompting immediate action from the Forest Department. Municipal authorities and forest officials rushed to the scene, ensuring public safety and securing the crocodile before it could cause any harm.
The clip, which took social media by storm, left netizens both alarmed and amused.
While some expressed concern over the safety of residents, others joked about the reptile "taking a campus tour."
“Looks like even he wants to take admission in IIT,” One X user humorously commented.
While a other netizen wrote, “Very lazy.. Won’t be able to work 70 hours/week”
With the incident now under control, officials have urged citizens to remain cautious and report any further sightings, as per reports.