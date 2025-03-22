CUET-UG 2025 registration deadline EXTENDED to this date

The deadline for the online registration of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 has now been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) till March 24, 2025. Previously, the last date to register for CUET UG 2025 was set for 11 pm tonight, March 22.

“The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG 2025 has been extended up to 11:50 pm on March 24, 2025, based on the request received from candidates and stakeholders,” NTA announced in an official notice.

Here’s how candidates can register for CUET-UG 2025:

Visit NTA’s official site at cuet.nta.nic.in. Create a registered login account by first selecting the ‘new candidate registration’ option, and then log into the CUET 2025 portal. Upload needed documents, personal information, and academic records to the application form, then fill out the application form. Select the subjects you wish to enter for the entrance test and make the compulsory application fee payment. Lastly, after making all the final changes and verification, click on submit. Make sure to download the submitted registration form.

CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode this year. Students are no longer restricted to choosing subjects based on their Class XII curriculum, and have the freedom to opt for any subject.

The total number of subjects in the exam has also been reduced to 37 from 63. The subjects include 13 languages and 23 domain-specific subjects. Entrepreneurship, Teaching Aptitude, Legal Studies, Fashion Studies, Tourism, and Engineering Graphics are among the disciplines dropped from the CUET-UG.

The General Aptitude Test will be employed for admission to courses that were previously based on the removed subjects.