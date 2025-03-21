INICET July 2025: Key dates announced for the medical entrance exam

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the schedule for the INICET (July) 2025 session, outlining important timelines for aspiring medical candidates.

Here’s a breakdown of the key dates and steps for registration and the exam process.

- Candidates can start online registration and fill in basic details from now until April 15, 2025, by 5.00 pm. Editing of this information is also allowed during this period.



- From April 16 to April 18 (5.00 pm), applicants can check the status of their basic registration and correct any issues with uploaded images.



- The final confirmation of accepted registrations will be announced on April 19, 2025, by 5:00 pm.



EUC registration for past applicants

Those who have taken the INICET exam before can skip straight to the Examination Unique Code (EUC) registration.



This will be open from April 1 to April 25, 2025, until 5.00 pm.



Documents upload

Candidates need to upload valid certificates, like Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Scheduled Caste (SC), or Scheduled Tribe (ST), between April 1 and April 25, 2025.



Final submission

The status of completed application forms will be updated by April 29, 2025. The last day to submit any required documents is April 30, 2025, by 5:00 pm.



Admit cards will be available for download on the AIIMS website starting May 10, 2025. The INICET (July) 2025 exam is scheduled for May 17, 2025.