IIM graduate kidnapped for ransom of Rs 12 crore by former live-in partner rescued

An Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate from Vadodara, kidnapped and held in a Navi Mumbai apartment for almost a month, was saved on March 18, reported Times of India, today, Friday, March 21.



The rescue came after a Rs 12 crore ransom demand was made to 32-year-old Nikhil Parmar, who runs a fund management company.



Nikhil was abducted by three people, including a woman, while the main suspect, his ex-partner Priti Sinha, is still on the run.



Nikhil and Priti had been together for four years before splitting last year. Priti, along with her business partner Kapil Rajput, planned to extort Rs 12 crore from Nikhil’s father, Rajnikant Parmar.



The kidnappers got Rs 1.5 crore but kept asking for more.



Priti and Rajput, who worked in finance, teamed up with Girish Bholey and Madhumita Potdar for the crime.



They tricked Nikhil by saying he faced several FIRs and threatened to accuse him of rape. They made him call his father for money, collecting Rs 70 lakh on February 28 and Rs 80 lakh on March 5.



Even after extorting Rs 1.5 crore, they demanded another Rs 10.50 crore and wouldn’t let Rajnikant see his son.



After two more ransom calls on March 13 and 16, Rajnikant told Nikhil’s friend, Ankit Patel, about the ordeal. Ankit convinced him to alert the police. On March 18, Bholey was caught picking up more cash, which led the police to the Navi Mumbai flat. There, they found Nikhil hidden behind a washing machine.



Three suspects are in custody, but Priti Sinha remains missing. The police are still working to catch her and dig deeper into this extortion scheme, as per reports.