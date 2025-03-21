Gov’t backs UGC proposal to scrap 10 per cent cap on contractual faculty

The Union government has backed a proposal by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to remove the 10 per cent ceiling on contract professor employment at universities and colleges.

The UGC is finalising regulations for the appointment of instructors in higher education institutions. In January, it posted a draft of these regulations and asked for feedback from stakeholders, reports The Telegraphs.

Under existing rules, universities and colleges can hire up to 10 per cent of their faculty on a contractual basis. However, the proposed regulations would remove this cap, allowing universities to hire as many faculty members on contract as they want.

Teachers' organisations, as well as political parties, have criticised the UGC and the education ministry for planning to eliminate the cap, claiming that it will pave the way for large-scale contractualisation of teaching in higher education, destroying institutional quality and the spirit of academic independence.

Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education, stated that many universities and colleges are experiencing professor shortages as a result of recurring appointment delays.

“Only when the regular positions fall vacant can institutions appoint teachers on a contractual basis. Removing the cap allows institutions to fill vacant positions swiftly, ensuring that students receive uninterrupted education,” he said.