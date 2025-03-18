Over 7.6 lakh students benefited from rise in diet, cosmetic charges: Telangana Minister

The Telangana government has increased the diet charges for the students of SC, ST, BC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes) and minority residential schools and hostels by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 212 per cent, Panchayat Raj and Women & Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka informed the Assembly on Monday, March 17.

Replying to questions raised by JR Chander Naik, Aadi Srinivas, J Adinaryana and others during question hour, Seethakka stated that diet charges were increased by 40 per cent by the Congress government after seven years and cosmetic charges were increased by 212 per cent after 16 years.

"As many as 7,65,705 students have benefitted because of this rise in charges. From November 1 till February, 2025, the state government has released Rs 499.51 crore. The government is also ensuring that ministers, MLAs and senior officials stay overnight in the hostels," she said, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"The state government has increased diet charges significantly to provide nutritious food for children so that they can pursue their studies without any hassles. The future of the children lies in our hands, so we prioritise education and the government is taking all measures to enhance their knowledge and improve their lives," she said.

"For students of Class III to VII, diet charges have been increased from `950 to Rs 1,330 per month, for students of Class VIII to X, diet charges have been increased from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,540 per month. For Inter to PG students, diet charges have been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 per month," the minister said and added that action would be initiated against wardens if proper food is not served to the students.

Meanwhile, Seethakka slammed the Union government for cancelling scholarships for schoolchildren despite promoting initiatives like "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and introducing the New Education Policy.

"The Centre should increase funds to strengthen government institutions as poor families are dependent on government support. Since they rely on the state government, the Centre should also cooperate with the states," she added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.