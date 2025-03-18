After 9 months stranded in space, Sunita Williams finally earthbound

After spending over nine months on the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally commenced their return journey to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.

The undocking procedure from the ISS took place at 10.35 am IST on March 18, following the closure of the hatch at 8.15 am IST, as reported by The Indian Express.

Originally, both astronauts were part of Boeing’s Starliner mission, which launched in June 2024 as its first crewed test flight. What was initially meant to be a week-long expedition turned into an extended stay after propulsion issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft made it unsafe for their return.

NASA subsequently deemed the vehicle unfit for re-entry, leaving Williams and Wilmore on the ISS until a replacement craft was arranged.

The journey back to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will take approximately 17 hours, with splashdown expected off the coast of Florida around 3.27 am IST on March 19. However, as The Indian Express reports, NASA has factored in the possibility of weather-related delays, adjusting schedules accordingly to ensure a safe and smooth return.

NASA has also provided live coverage of this milestone moment, starting from the hatch closure. The agency’s official updates confirm that preparations for splashdown are underway, and recovery teams are expected to be stationed near the designated landing area.

Once they return, medical evaluations and post-mission procedures will follow as part of standard protocol for astronauts who have spent extended periods in microgravity. With this return, both astronauts will bring valuable data and experiences, particularly from the prolonged wait aboard the ISS due to an unforeseen technical challenge that tested both patience and resilience.

NASA has outlined a comprehensive live coverage plan for the Crew-9 return, with all timings subject to last-minute adjustments based on real-time conditions. According to the space agency, coverage of hatch closure began at 8.15 am IST on March 18 on NASA+ (plus.nasa.gov). This was followed by undocking coverage from 10.15 am IST, with undocking taking place shortly after, at around 10.35 am IST. Following the undocking, NASA shifted to audio-only updates for a period.

Continuous live visuals are scheduled to resume later tonight, with coverage beginning at 2.15 am IST on March 19 on NASA+, just before the start of the deorbit burn. The deorbit burn is expected at approximately 2.41 am IST, followed by splashdown.

Post-splashdown, NASA will hold a media conference at 5.00 am IST on March 19. Speakers include Joel Montalbano, Deputy Associate Administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate; Steve Stich, Manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme; Bill Spetch, Operations Integration Manager for NASA’s ISS Programme; and Sarah Walker, Director of Dragon Mission Management at SpaceX.