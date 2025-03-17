CUET UG 2025: Confusion over subject selection as NTA policy clashes with university rules

With less than a week remaining for registrations for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025, students are grappling with confusion over subject selection due to recent changes in admission policies.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has permitted candidates to take the CUET UG in subjects they did not study in Class XII, but universities such as Delhi University (DU) have made it clear that admissions will be granted based on subjects studied in school.

As a result, students must now individually verify each university's admission criteria, creating additional challenges.

The registration deadline for CUET UG 2025 is March 22, and the entrance exam will be the gateway for undergraduate admissions in 302 universities across India. As reported by Navbharat Times, NTA’s information bulletin lists 46 central universities, while another section of the same document mentions 47. The CUET UG 2025 includes:

47 central universities

42 state universities

34 deemed universities

10 other government-aided institutions

169 private universities

Adding to the uncertainty, NTA has yet to release the FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) document for CUET UG 2025, unlike last year when 127 questions were addressed in an official FAQ list.

Career counsellor Alok Bansal emphasised that FAQs are crucial, as students cannot always go through the entire information bulletin. “FAQ is an essential process as it provides students with concise answers to common queries,” he stated.

To navigate these uncertainties, students are relying on school teachers for guidance. SK Gupta, Chairman of VSPK Education Society, noted that teachers are receiving numerous calls from students seeking help with the application process.

Similarly, Dr Sanchita Gupta, Principal of VSPK International School, Rohini, confirmed that teachers are closely assisting students by studying the information bulletin and providing necessary clarifications.

The CUET UG 2025 remains a crucial step for undergraduate admissions, but without clear guidelines from NTA, students face the challenge of determining subject eligibility on their own.