Last day to apply for Indian Army through NCC entry scheme TODAY

The last day to apply for the Indian Army through the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Special Entry Scheme registration process is today, Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Candidates interested in joining the Indian Army 2025 can apply through the Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in .

This recruitment drive will fill 70 positions in NCC Men and six positions in NCC Women. The registration process began on February 14, 2025, Hindustan Times reports.

To apply for the scheme, NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) must be between 19 and 25 years old as of July 1, 2025 (born between July 2, 2000 and July 1, 2006, both inclusive).

Candidates interested and eligible to apply for the NCC scheme should follow the processes outlined below.

Visit the Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in . Click the Officer Entry Application/Login link on the home page. A new page will appear, prompting candidates to click on register. Register and complete the application form. Finally, click the submit button. Download the confirmation page and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their applications. The centre allocation will be communicated to candidates via email.

After being assigned a Selection Centre, candidates must check in to the website and choose their Service Selection Board (SSB) dates, which are originally offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Only shortlisted candidates would be required to attend SSB at selection centres.

Candidates recommended by the SSB and deemed medically fit will be issued a joining letter for training in the order of merit.