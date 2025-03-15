AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Vision 2047: "Will groom 100 young changemakers to lead India"

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan, Viksit Bharat by 2047, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision of Swarna Andhra by 2047, Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan set his own goal.

"I aim to nurture 100 youths from each village in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ensuring that at least 100 capable leaders guide the country in the right direction by 2047," said Pawan Kalyan during his powerful speech at the 12th JSP Foundation Day celebrations at Chitrada in Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Friday, March 14, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing the huge gathering of the grand event Jaya Ketanam, he asserted that the party had taken crucial steps toward success after electoral losses in the past.

Urging young leaders to rise, Pawan Kalyan warned against the corrupt political practices of using power for personal gain.

Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed his deep connection to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, calling Telangana the birthplace of JSP, and Andhra Pradesh his Karmabhoomi, and stressed the power of linguistic and cultural unity.

He questioned pseudo-secularism and asked the people to follow true secularism. "True secularism should be applied with the true spirit, not for dam convenient vote bank politics. Jana Sena is not for that," he asserted. The JSP chief thanked all the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu and HRD (Human Resources Development) Minister Nara Lokesh, for their greetings on the occasion of the 12th Formation Day of the JSP, according to the report by The New Indian Express.