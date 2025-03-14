TSPSC Group 3 Results 2025 to be announced today — Check merit list and cut-off details here

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to release the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 today, March 14. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can check their results and download the merit list from the commission’s official website, tspsc.gov.in, as reported by Free Press Journal.

This year, the Group 3 examination saw a total of 5,36,400 registered candidates, with an average attendance of around 50% across all three papers. Paper 1 recorded 2,73,847 examinees (51.1%), Paper 2 saw 2,72,173 attendees (50.7%), and Paper 3 had 69,483 candidates (50.24%).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,363 vacancies across various government departments in Telangana. The examination was conducted on November 17 and 18 in three shifts.

Once the selection list is declared, candidates can request their Memorandum of Marks from the TSPSC website after one month. As per Free Press Journal, applicants will need to pay Rs 200 via IPO or demand draft in favour of the TSPSC Secretary, Hyderabad. Requests will be accepted for up to three months after the result declaration.

How to check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025

Visit tspsc.gov.in Click on the TSPSC Group 3 rank list link on the homepage Enter your login details View and download the result Print a copy for future reference

The TSPSC Group 3 result PDF will include candidate details (name, roll number), marks obtained, total marks, qualifying status, cut-off marks, and other relevant information.