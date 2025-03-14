Meet the Telugu student who will contribute to AI textbooks in the US

Ramteja Sajja, a Hyderabad-based student from Challapalli in Krishna district, has been selected to write two chapters in newly published Artificial Intelligence (AI) textbooks for first-year and second-year students.

Sajja, who is pursuing his PhD in Computer Engineering at the University of Iowa, United States of America (USA), has been working on AI-driven education solutions since 2019, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

His research project, Virtual TA, is an AI-integrated learning environment designed to enhance personalised education.

The project, developed with the support of his mentors, Dr Ibrahim Demir, Director of UIHI Lab, and research advisor Dr Yusaf Sermit, aims to bridge communication gaps between students and educators through voice-enabled AI assistance.

"The Virtual TA system is transforming education by adapting learning experiences to individual student needs," said Sajja. His contributions to AI education and research earned him a place among faculty members entrusted with writing AI textbooks, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Dr Yusaf Sermit praised Sajja’s efforts, stating, "His dedication and hard work have led to his inclusion as an author in these AI textbooks."