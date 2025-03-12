NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy round: MCC releases provisional seat allotment

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional seat allotment result for the special stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024.

Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, as reported by Times of India.

An official notice released by MCC states, “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET PG Counselling 2024 is now available.”

However, candidates must note that the provisional result does not guarantee admission. Once the final results are declared, they can download their allotment letters and proceed with the admission process at the allotted institutions.

How to check the NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy provisional result

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result:

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Click on the NEET PG tab on the homepage Select the link titled ‘Provisional result for special stray vacancy round PG 2024’ A new page will open with a PDF file containing the allotment details Download and review the result for future reference

The final seat allotment list will confirm admissions, and only then can candidates claim their allocated seats. Further details regarding this round of NEET PG counselling are available on the MCC website, as reported by Times of India.

Candidates can also access the official notice directly through this link:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3e0f7a4d0ef9b84b83b693bbf3feb8e6e/uploads/2025/03/2025031118.pdf

For additional updates, aspirants are advised to visit the MCC website regularly.