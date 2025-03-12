Join Indian Army: Last chance to apply for NCC Special Entry 2025 — deadline today

The Indian Army will close applications for the NCC Special Entry 2025 recruitment today, March 12, at 3.00 pm. As per News18, candidates can apply for 76 positions under the Short Service Commission (NCC-Spl) Entry scheme — 70 for men and 6 for women — via the official portal, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be aged between 19 and 25 as of July 1, 2025 (born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2006). A recognised degree with at least 50% aggregate marks is required, though final-year students can apply if they have secured 50% in their earlier academic years. Selected candidates must ensure a 50% final aggregate to qualify.

Candidates should have served at least two to three years in the Senior Division/Wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and must hold a ‘C’ Certificate with a minimum ‘B’ grade. Those without this certification at the time of application are ineligible, News18 reports.

How to apply

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in and register via ‘Officer Entry Application/Login.’ Fill in personal and educational details and submit the form. Ensure details are accurate before final submission. After submission, print two copies of the completed application form, available 30 minutes after the application window closes on March 15.

Selection & probation

Shortlisted candidates will be assigned an SSB (Services Selection Board) interview date. Those recommended and declared medically fit will receive a joining letter based on merit. Selected officers will serve a six-month probation period post-commission, where their performance will be assessed.

For direct application, visit joinindianarmy.nic.in.