Prime Minister's Internship Scheme 2025 registration ends tomorrow! HURRY!

Registration for the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme 2025 will end by March 12, 2025, reported The Indian Express.



Launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, this programme offers Indian youth a year-long internship designed to deliver “essential work experience and skill-enhancing opportunities.”



The ministry further announced that interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, along with a one-time payment of Rs 6,000.



Additionally, each intern will get a Rs 6,000 grant upon starting their internship.



Eligibility criteria

- Age: 21–24 years, according to the application deadline

- Education: Must have passed Class X, Class XII, or hold a diploma/degree (for example, Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) and so on

- Candidates cannot be in full-time jobs or education (those in online or distance learning are still eligible)



Insurance coverage offered

Interns will be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, with premiums covered by the government.



Opportunities

Participants can intern with major firms like Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, The Times Group, ITC Limited, and Hindustan Unilever Limited across multiple industries.



Here are the steps to apply



- Visit pminternship.mca.gov.in.

- Click on the “Register” link and enter your personal and academic info.

- Set up a profile showcasing your education, skills, and interests.

- Check out internship openings and apply for up to five roles based on preferences like location, sector, and job type.



Completing the internship earns participants a certificate from the host company, boosting their job prospects and connections.



For more info or assistance, reach out to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at 1800 11 6090 or pminternship@mca.gov.in.