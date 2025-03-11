PG students unearth 5,000-year-old stone tools at Thenpennai River

Postgraduate students from the History Department of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, have discovered Neolithic stone tools estimated to be around 5,000 years old and Sangam-era disc tablets during a surface-level field study at the Thenpennai River near Perangiyur.

Students K Saravanan, P Rahul, E Bavatharani, R Sasikumar, B Jothilakshmi, J Ahasiya Parveen, S Sangeetha, E Sathya, and K Sophia found two polished Neolithic hand axes and disc tablets in a worn-out state, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking about the discovery, the students said, “As postgraduate history students, we conducted a surface-level study at the Thenpennai River near Perangiyur, where we noticed two uniquely smooth black stones and disc-shaped objects. We presented our findings to Researcher C Emmanuel, who identified them as Neolithic hand axes and Sangam-era disc tablets.”

Researcher C Emmanuel said to The New Indian Express, “The tools found at the Thenpennai River are identified as Neolithic hand axes. These axes have one sharp edge and a flat opposite side. Made of black stone, they have been polished and smoothed. The Neolithic period is dated between 3000 BCE and 1000 BCE.”

The Neolithic stone tool discovered in the Thenpennai River region is estimated to be around 5,000 years old. Similar Neolithic tools have been previously found in Tamil Nadu at Mayiladumparai, Maangudi, Paiyampalli, Kalvarayan Hills, and Pattarai Perumpudhur.

Emmanuel said, “Six disc-shaped tablets made of baked clay were also discovered in the Thenpennai River. These are believed to have been used by women and children during the Sangam era for recreational purposes. Such games are currently referred to as Paandi Vilaiyaattu.”

He added that similar disc tablets have been found in several excavations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department across the state, according to the report by The New Indian Express.