National Cadet Corps (NCC) Special Entry Scheme to conclude soon! APPLY now!

The Indian Army will conclude the registration for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Special Entry Scheme on March 15, 2025. Eligible candidates can access the application link on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.



Vacancy details

- NCC Men: 70 positions

- NCC Women: Six positions



Age

For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties): 19 to 25 years as of July 1, 2025 (born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2006, both dates inclusive).



Probation period

New officers will undergo a six-month probation starting from their commissioning date. If deemed unsuitable during this period, their services may be terminated, regardless of whether the probation has ended.



Selection procedure

Applications will be thoroughly screened to shortlist candidates. Shortlisted individuals will receive an email with their assigned Selection Centre. They must then log into the website to choose their Services Selection Board (SSB) dates, available on a first-come, first-serve basis initially.



Only those shortlisted will attend the Services Selection Board (SSB) at designated centres. Candidates who pass the SSB and are found medically fit will receive a joining letter for training, based on merit.



Here's how you can apply

Step 1: Go to the Indian Army’s official site, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the 'Officer Entry Application/Login link' on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, click “Register.”

Step 4: Complete the registration and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy for future reference.



No modifications to the submitted application details will be allowed after the deadline, and no requests for changes will be considered. For additional information, visit the Indian Army’s official website.