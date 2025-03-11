IITs see 100% rise in total number of students!

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Sukanta Majumdar, revealed on Monday, March 10, that the total number of students in almost 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has increased to a whopping 100% in the past 10 years. The number went from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh during this period, reported Times Now.



Majumdar released the figure in the form of a written response after a few ministers raised questions during a Lok Sabha session on the increase in the total number of seats in 23 IITs. They further warranted details of additional infrastructure created in five IITs which were started after 2014, in order to accommodate 6,500 more students, including hostel and other facilities, especially in IIT Patna and IIT Delhi.



"In Budget 2025-26, it has been announced to create additional infrastructure in the five IITs started after 2014 to facilitate education for 6,500 more students. It was inter-alia also announced to expand hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT Patna," Majumdar stated.



He further stated that IIT Hyderabad (Telangana), IIT Kanpur and IIT-BHU Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), IIT Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), and IIT Patna (Bihar), are functioning from their permanent campuses.



In this financial year, 2024-25, an amount of more than Rs 1,830 crore was allocated to these five IITs.