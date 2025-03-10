TSPSC Group 1 results to be declared: What’s next for candidates and how to check score

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is scheduled to declare the TSPSC Group 1 recruitment exam results later today, March 10, 2025, as per Times of India. Candidates who appeared for the Group 1 Mains examination will soon be able to access their provisional scores on the TSPSC website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in).

The commission has also planned the release of results for other recruitment exams in the coming days. The general ranking list for the Group 2 exam will be published on March 11, followed by the Group 3 ranking list on March 14. Additionally, results for posts such as Hostel Welfare Officer and Extension Officer are expected to be available soon.

According to Times of India, the evaluation process for Group 1 Mains has been completed, and legal proceedings related to the exam have been resolved. A total of 21,093 candidates appeared for the exam, competing for 563 vacancies under Group 1 services.

How to check TSPSC Group 1 results online

Candidates can check their scores by following these steps:

Visit the official TSPSC website: https://www.tspsc.gov.in Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage Select the link for 'TSPSC Group 1 Exam Result 2025' Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha Code Click ‘Submit’ to view your result Download and save the result for future reference

With the anticipated announcement of results today, the final recruitment process will soon move forward. Candidates will have the opportunity to request a recount of marks before the final selection list is prepared. The final merit list will be released in a 1:2 ratio, determining which candidates proceed to the next stage.