NEET aspirant kills mother & injures father as they scold him for phone addiction: Phone sent to forensics

Forensic analysis of the smartphone holds the key to answering the million-dollar question: What actually got NEET aspirant Satyam Katre addicted to the mobile phone and ultimately drove him to kill his mother and critically injuring father in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh recently?

The Balaghat district police has already arrested the 20-year-old youth, who has been sent into judicial custody (jail) by a local court subsequently.

But with the youngster repeatedly telling the cops during primary quizzing that though he remained glued to the smartphone for five to six hours at a stretch, it was not social media which was behind the addiction, the police now are zeroing upon the forensic analysis of the phone for figuring out what exactly made the youngster a smartphone addict.

"It's hard to believe that he wasn't addicted to social media, but even if we were to believe him, then the question is what content or app actually made him a smartphone addict to the extent that when scolded by parents for it, he attacked them, resulting in mother's death and critically wounds to father," a Balaghat district police officer, privy to the ongoing probe told The New Indian Express.

"If not social media, then gaming or some other app or violent or pornographic videos, what actually made him the mobile phone addict, remains a major question, as this is not just an individual crime, but could have a major impact on society. We will soon send the youth's mobile phone for detailed forensic analysis either in MP or outside, to get the answer to the prime question and related aspects," the police officer added.

Meanwhile, 72 hours after the shocking crime in the Waraseoni area of tribal-dominated Balaghat district, the youth's father, Kishore Katre, remains critical at a hospital in the adjoining Gondia district of Maharashtra.