“I am exhausted”: Blind IIM student unable to get job offers; calls out ‘hiring bias’ in companies

Tiwari, who also holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Delhi, believes that corporate reluctance to hire visually impaired candidates is the biggest barrier he faces.

“It’s not about a lack of knowledge, skills, or drive. It’s because I am blind,” he stated.

The IIM student expressed his disappointment with companies that promote inclusivity in theory but hesitate to act on it.

“Let’s be real—this world does not see professionals like me as equals. It celebrates us as ‘inspirations’ when convenient but hesitates when it’s time to hire,” he wrote.

He criticised the corporate world’s tendency to use terms like ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ and ‘accessibility’ as mere rhetoric.

“Nice words. But when action is needed, the silence is deafening,” he added.

Ending his post with a direct appeal, Tiwari tagged multiple companies that recruit from IIMs, urging them to prove that inclusion is more than just corporate lip service. He made it clear that he wasn’t seeking sympathy, but an opportunity to work and support himself.

Tiwari’s post has resonated with many, garnering over 4,000 reactions and hundreds of comments. While some users praised his courage in speaking out, others shared potential job leads, highlighting the ongoing conversation around workplace inclusivity and equal opportunities for differently-abled professionals.