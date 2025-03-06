Telangana student shot dead in US by unidentified persons

A 27-year-old Rangareddy native person was reportedly shot dead by some unidentified persons in the United States of America (USA) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The deceased was identified as Praveen, who was a native of Keshampet mandal of Rangareddy district and he went for pursuing his masters studies in a university, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He was working a part-time job at a star hotel in that country. He was pursuing her second year MS. The tragic news has left his family and relatives shocked after they received from the deceased friends in the US.

A total of 35 students from the SVS College in Bheemaram, Hanamkonda, were placed in Dhoot Transmission Private Limited.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the college management mentioned that 18 students from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) stream, 12 from ECE and five from Mechanical were selected. They will receive annual salaries ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After handing over the appointment letters, Dr Tirumala Rao, chairman of SVS Group of Institutions, said more MNCs (Multinational Corporation) would be visiting the college for recruitment and encouraged students to prepare well and seize upcoming opportunities.