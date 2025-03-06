Is ₹80,000 a month enough? Viral Reddit post sparks debate on cost of living in India

What do you think is a sufficient salary to live comfortably in India? Is an income of Rs 80,000-85,000 per month enough? While many might have once agreed, the rising cost of living is challenging this notion.

At least, that’s what one Reddit user pointed out in a viral post.

"I work a 9-to-6 job and earn Rs 82,000 per month, but it's still not enough to support my family due to a hefty home loan. I'm looking for ways to generate some extra income," the post read.

The viral Reddit post has reignited the debate on India’s rising cost of living, with one user highlighting how even and Rs 82,000 monthly salary isn’t enough to sustain a family due to high home loan EMIs (Equated Monthly Installment) and other expenses.

The user is now looking for a second job to cover his expenses.

“I am good at public speaking, customer service, designing via Canva and PowerPoint, usually read history and literature to learn more about them. Can you all please guide me as to what I can do that fits my schedule and I can earn a little more like 15-20k rupees a month?” he asked on the social media platform.

The post resonated widely, with hundreds of responses suggesting freelancing, online tutoring, content creation, and investing as possible income streams.

But beyond the advice, the discussion pointed to a larger issue — is the middle-class lifestyle becoming unaffordable?

Reality of rising costs

While Rs 82,000 a month may seem substantial, inflation and rising expenses are making financial stability increasingly difficult — especially in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

The Reddit user’s post reflects a common struggle — even a high salary can feel insufficient when burdened by EMIs, rising rents, school fees, and everyday expenses.

With financial pressures mounting, more Indians are turning to side gigs to supplement their income. A 2023 survey by Razorpay found that 45% of working professionals in India now engage in some form of side hustle.