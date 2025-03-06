Assam: SLRC to declare ADRE 2025 results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 on March 7

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is set to declare the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the recruitment examinations can check and download their results from the official SLRC websites.

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scores once they are announced:

Visit the official SLRC websites for Grade 3 or Grade 4 recruitment. On the homepage, click on the result link for ADRE Grade 3 or ADRE Grade 4. Enter your login credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Other details

The ADRE Grade 3 recruitment test was conducted in two phases, with the exam for Class XII level posts taking place on September 15, 2024, followed by the exam for Graduate-level and HSLC (Class X) driver posts on September 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Grade 4 recruitment test for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Class VIII level posts took place on October 27, 2024.

Following the examinations, SLRC released the provisional answer keys and invited candidates to submit objections. Valid objections are being reviewed, and any necessary corrections will be reflected in the final answer key. Additionally, candidates whose objections are accepted will receive a fee refund for their submissions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SLRC websites for updates regarding results and further selection processes.