ICAI to announce CA January 2025 results today — here’s how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations held in January 2025 today, March 4. As reported by MoneyControl, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through ICAI’s official websites — icai.org and icai.nic.in — by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

The CA Foundation exams for this session took place on January 12, 16, 18, and 20. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40 marks in each subject and achieve an overall aggregate of 50 per cent. Those who score more than 70 per cent in total will be awarded the "pass with distinction" status.

How to check ICAI CA January 2025 results:

Once the results are published, candidates can follow these steps to view and download their scorecards:

Visit the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in Click on the link for "ICAI CA January 2025 Results" on the homepage Enter your Registration Number and Roll Number Submit the details to view your result on the screen Download and print the result for future reference

As MoneyControl reports, last year’s CA Foundation results for the December 2023/January 2024 session were announced on February 7, 2024.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues. In case of discrepancies in the scorecard, they can contact ICAI authorities for resolution.