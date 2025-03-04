Hyderabad student secures top rank in ICAI CA Intermediate exam 2025

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the results for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Foundation exams. Candidates can check their scores on the ICAI’s official website, icai.nic.in, by entering their registration number and date of birth.

As reported by NDTV, the overall pass percentage for the CA Intermediate exam remains low. In Group 1, 14.17% of candidates cleared the exam; out of 1,08,187 aspirants, only 15,332 passed. Group 2 had a slightly better outcome, with a pass percentage of 22.16%, as 17,813 out of 80,368 candidates qualified. However, for those attempting both groups, the success rate was just 14.05%, with only 6,781 of 48,261 candidates passing.

Among the top performers, Hyderabad’s Deepanshi Agarwal, a CA Intermediate candidate, secured the first rank with 86.83%. Following closely, Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu, a CA Intermediate candidate from Vijayawada, secured second place with 86%, while Sarthak Agarwal, a CA Intermediate candidate from Hathras, stood third with 85.83%.

The CA Foundation exam also saw a challenging pass rate, with only 21.52% of candidates clearing it. The success rate for male and female candidates was identical at 21.27%, reports NDTV.

The exams were held in January 2025. The CA Intermediate exams took place from January 11 to 21, with Group 1 exams on January 11, 13, and 15, and Group 2 on January 17, 19, and 21. Meanwhile, the CA Foundation exam was conducted on January 12, 14, 16, and 18.

To qualify, candidates must score a minimum of 40 marks in each subject and secure an overall aggregate of 50% — with those scoring above 70% receiving a distinction.

How to check ICAI CA January 2025 results: