Gaming obsession turns deadly in Odisha as 21-year-old kills parents, sister

A shocking case of violence linked to online gaming addiction has emerged from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. A 21-year-old college student allegedly killed his parents and sister in the early hours of Tueday, March 4, because they opposed his excessive gaming habits, PTI reports.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhawani Sankar Udgata, the accused, Surjyakant Sethy, attacked his father, Prasant Sethy (65), mother, Kanaklata (62), and sister, Rosalin (25), at their home in Jayabada Sethi Sahi around 3.00 am. He is said to have used stones or other heavy objects to fatally assault them before fleeing the scene.

A preliminary probe suggests that Surjyakant was frustrated with his family for criticising his mobile gaming habits, Jagatsinghpur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Prabhas Sahu told PTI. Following the attack, the accused hid near the village but was later arrested.

Investigators have not ruled out underlying mental health concerns. "The youth was suspected to have a mental problem," SP Udgata stated. Meanwhile, local MLA Amarendra Das recalled a previous visit from the family regarding a land dispute, though it remains unclear if it played a role in the incident.

After being taken into custody, Surjyakant reportedly admitted his actions to villagers before police apprehended him. A forensic team has examined the crime scene, and the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.